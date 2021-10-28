World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of World Fuel Services worth $34,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.