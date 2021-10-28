Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 55,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,472. Worldline has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $50.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.