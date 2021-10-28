Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,679.29

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,679.29 ($48.07) and traded as low as GBX 3,624.50 ($47.35). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,635 ($47.49), with a volume of 90,947 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,679.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,717.96.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.