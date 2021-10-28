WOWswap (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $636,035.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $13.51 or 0.00021897 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $636,035.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

