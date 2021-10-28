WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,330 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,104.22 ($14.43).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,021.50 ($13.35) on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

