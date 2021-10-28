WPP (LON:WPP) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,104.22 ($14.43).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,021.50 ($13.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 984.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 975.93. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock has a market cap of £12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.