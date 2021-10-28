WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Up to $66.21

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.21, but opened at $70.88. WPP shares last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 478 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 44.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

