Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $9.43 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $618,706.21 and $4,553.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00015281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

