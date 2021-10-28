Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $13.87 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.87 billion and $758.28 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61,791.16 or 0.99981650 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00651287 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 224,391 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

