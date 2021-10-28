Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.75 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.34 or 0.00087002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

