W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,708. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

