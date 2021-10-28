WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ WVFC remained flat at $$15.58 on Thursday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

