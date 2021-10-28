WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of WW International worth $32,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000.

WW opened at $17.29 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

