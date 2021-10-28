X-CASH (XCASH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,688.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $114,688.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,747,062,967 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

