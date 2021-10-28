Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 197,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

