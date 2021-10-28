Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$411.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.88.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

