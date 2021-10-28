Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. 40,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 39,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

