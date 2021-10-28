Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.55 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $1.41 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

