Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.19. 157,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

