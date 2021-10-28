XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.47% of XPEL worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XPEL by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $677,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock worth $29,332,705. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

