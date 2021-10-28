Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.