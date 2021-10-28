Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.