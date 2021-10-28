Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

