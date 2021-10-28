yAxis Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00008105 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $110,884.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.