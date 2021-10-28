Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as high as C$14.21. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 2,337 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$385.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

