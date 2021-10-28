Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 70% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

