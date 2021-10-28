yOUcash Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $85,965.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00098641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.