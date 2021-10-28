YUMMY Hits Market Cap of $8.08 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 30% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $154,778.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 758,625,478,652 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

