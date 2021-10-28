YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $154,778.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $154,778.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 758,625,478,652 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

