Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Yuzhou Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Yuzhou Group
