Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Yuzhou Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

