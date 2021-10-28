Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.82 million and the lowest is $14.35 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

