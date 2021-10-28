Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $384.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLDN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.51. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

