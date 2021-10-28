Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.89. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 200,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,576. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

