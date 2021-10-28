Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.47. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

GPK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.9% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.