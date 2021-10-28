Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.47. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

GPK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.9% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.