Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.70. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

