Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $695.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.60 million and the highest is $757.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

