Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,652,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

