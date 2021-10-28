Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,652,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.