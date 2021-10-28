Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 804,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,610. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

