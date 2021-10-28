Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.49 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

