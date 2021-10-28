Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $86.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $319.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $324.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $370.15 million, with estimates ranging from $366.20 million to $374.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.