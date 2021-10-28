Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 373,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

