Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 3,058,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

