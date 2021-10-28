Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MITO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,194. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

