Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.33. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,231.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $13.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $18.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 336,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,030. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

