Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,000 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,980.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.
About Zalando
