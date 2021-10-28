Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.99 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $353,049.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00004906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,791.16 or 0.99981650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00523058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00301845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00188136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,908,637 coins and its circulating supply is 10,879,137 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

