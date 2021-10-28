ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Hits $8.10 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $208,199.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.