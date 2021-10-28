ZClassic Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.96 million and $4,399.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00250715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00106324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00123774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

