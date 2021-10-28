Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $61,496.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $526,466.43 and $61,496.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.