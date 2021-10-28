Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.