Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $41,829.34 and approximately $173.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

